KISS - Backstage Video From End Of The Road Tour Los Angeles

On March 4, 2020, KISS brought their End Of The Road World Tour to The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with special guest David Lee Roth opening the show.

The following behind the scenes video has just surfaced:

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, KISS has suspended all touring activities. However, they are selling personal face masks with 100% of the profit generated being donated to the Global Relief Fund For Live Music Crews - Live Nation Entertainment. #CrewNation

The KISS face masks, pictured below, are double-layered lightweight polyester and breathable. Note they are designed for everyday use, not medical grade. Features elastic loops to hold in place. Reusable and machine washable. Order yours now at this location.