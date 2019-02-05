KISS – Be The Ultimate VIP On The End Of The Road Tour; Video

A once in a lifetime concert experience like no band has offered before; the KISS ultimate VIPs are rock and roll royalty at their shows on the End Of The Road World Tour.

Ultimate VIP Package Includes:

**Very limited availability**

-Private backstage Meet & Greet with KISS

-Personal Photo Opportunity with KISS

-Watch the whole show from the Pit (no fans have ever had access to the Pit)

-Backstage Tour with your personal KISS Concierge including;

-Your tour will take you to areas that only the band and limited members of the crew can visit!

-Start out by stepping foot on the holy ground that is the KISS stage

-Sit on Eric Singer’s drum stool at his drum kit

-Stand at Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer’s Microphones

-Hold Paul's legendary Cracked mirror guitar. Gene's classic Axe bass and Tommy's signature Epiphone guitar

-Visit KISS wardrobe where you can see the bands outfits up close and try on the REAL KISS boots

-Along the way we'll visit all areas of the KISS production and you'll meet many members of the crew that keeps the KISS machine going strong

-Autographed "End of the Road" Limited Edition Framed Lithograph, specific to your show. -Hand numbered, 1 of 15, and shipped directly to your home

-Lifetime Membership for the Official KISS ARMY Fan Club

-Exclusive Access to the KISS Army Captain’s Hospitality Lounge including;

-VIP Bar with wine, beer and the KISS "End of the Road" Signature Cocktail

-Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and a dessert bar

-Dedicated VIP entrance

-Commemorative KISS Meet & Greet laminate

-Access to crowd free merchandise shopping

-On Site VIP Host

In honor of the 2019 Grammy Awards, airing Sunday, February 9th, on CBS, The Price Is Right is hosting a week of shows celebrating music.

Each day, the show will be themed for a different genre, which started yesterday (Monday, February 4th) with KISS and rock and roll. The iconic band model a special prize package featuring their farewell tour and present a musical showcase. You can watch the full episode below (KISS appear around the 12:20 mark).

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour last Thursday (January 31st) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Watch professionally filmed footage from the concert below:

The KISS Army Radio station is available now at SiriusXM Channel 30 for a limited time. Check out a promo video: