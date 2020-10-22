KISS - Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum Available Now

Brands For Fans announces the launch of KISS Rum Kollection and the premiere product release, KISS Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum.

To music & culture fans, KISS remains one of the most influential bands in the history of rock and roll after 45 years. Taking its name and character from the rock monolith that is the closing song on KISS' eponymous debut album from 1974, KISS Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum is an exceptionally smooth blend of Caribbean cask rums aged up to 15 years and bottled at 40%.

Order your bottle here.