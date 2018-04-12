KISS Bodyguard BIG JOHN HARTE On The Band's Rise To Fame - "They Had To Put In A Lot Of Effort Before They Became What Everybody Thinks Of KISS Now"; Audio

Big John Harte, protector of rock gods KISS, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Prince and more, called in to The Cassius Morris Show for a career interview of epic proportions. When it comes to celebrity bodyguards, few fill the heart and imagination like Big John.

Cassius delves in to the aspects of Big John that are rarely discussed in interviews, including his childhood, what prepared him to become a bodyguard for the stars, his past aspirations of becoming a rockstar himself, and much more. Next, the pair delve deep into Big John's years working with KISS, including untold stories, as well as his time with Prince.

Listen below:

Peter Criss, original KISS drummer and Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee, shared his thoughts about Big John Harte, "Big John is a beloved character. I love him. He is a survivor, and the real deal. John just being there made a difference. We were only a few, but with John we were an Army!”

The now-classic images of this hulking wrestler-like mustachioed man with his giant hands shielding an unmasked KISS member are indelibly etched into your brain. It’s symbolic of the important role Big John played throughout the years - from the heady, narcissistic '70s 'til today - creating a human barrier between the public and some of our favorite stars. It would be hard to think of the glory days of rock and heavy metal without him.

You know the lore, now find out where and how it all began. Big John Harte decided to self-publish his autobiography so he could include all the stories he wanted and not be restricted by a publisher. Now you can be part of making this book happen. For this book release Big John Harte has partnered with PledgeMusic, the premiere platform for connecting with fans and making them part of the creative process. Throughout the pledge campaign Big John Harte will be sharing videos, photos and stories with everyone who pledges. You will get an early peek into the book.

All pledgers will get an EXCLUSIVE chapter NOT available in the book… available only on PledgeMusic. Big John Harte has created some extremely cool and unique rewards for his campaign, including:

• Signed Hand Written Passage

• Signed "Rough Draft" of Big John Harte's Book

• Coffee Date with Big John Harte

• Autographed Big John Harte RIAA Award

• VIP Dinner Experience with Big John Harte

• Original Ken Kelly Artwork for Book Cover, YES legendary artist Ken Kelly is designing the book cover and you can own the one of a kind artwork!

When it comes to celebrity bodyguards, few fill the heart and imagination like Big John Harte. Plucked by fate from obscurity, Big John’s brooding presence, wry sense of humor, and gentle giant image is the stuff of legends.