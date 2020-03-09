KISS Cancels Meet And Greets Due To Coronavirus Concerns

KISS has cancelled their meet and greet events on the band's current End Of The Road Tour, presumably due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, according to El Paso radio station 95.5 KLAQ.

KISS manager Doc McGhee issued the following statement:

"Our Meet and Greets have always offered us and you our fans a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together. After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage."

VIP upgrades will be refunded in full.

Upcoming KISS tour dates are as listed.

March

9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum