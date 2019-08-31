KISS Can’t Spell “Cincinnatti” - Error Lands On Commemorative Concert T-Shirt

According to Mental Floss, KISS’ t-shirt manufacturer made the mistake of spelling Cincinnati with an extra “t” ("Cincinnatti”) as fans found out when the band’s The End of the Road Tour landed in Ohio on Thursday, August 29th at Riverbend Music Center. KISS sold special $50 commemorative concert t-shirts with the city’s name emblazoned on the back over a world map. People on social media were quick to share the glaring error, with many people noting that they weren't sure they'd ever "been to Cincinnatti."

One eBay seller has the shirt listed at $450.05 US, but there are no bids!

Read more at Mental Floss.





(Thanks Twitter user Rich Richmond)