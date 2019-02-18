KISS Celebrate 45th Anniversary With Special Collection

Celebrate the 45th anniversary of the self-titled debut album from KISS with a special Anniversary Collection, including three new bundles, and the first of 30 Personalized Gold Records to kick off the complete gold record collection. A video preview can be seen below, shop now at this location.

KISS recently uploaded footage of their performance of "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll" from their End Of The Road World Tour date in Sacramento, California. Watch below:

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour on January 31st at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Speaking with Los Angeles Times, Gene Simmons talked about the trek.

“This is a good time to do one last victory lap,” says Simmons. “You want to go out on top.”

Gene insists these shows will exceed the band's previous spectacles. “It’s by far the largest and most over-the-top we’ve ever done,” Simmons said.

“There’s nothing subtle about what we do,” he said, adding the show will incorporate gravity-defying antics and “more firepower than most Third World countries.”

More pro-shot footage from the tour can be seen below:

A once in a lifetime concert experience like no band has offered before; the KISS ultimate VIPs are rock and roll royalty at their shows on the End Of The Road World Tour.

Ultimate VIP Package Includes:

- Private backstage Meet & Greet with KISS

- Personal Photo Opportunity with KISS

- Watch the whole show from the Pit (no fans have ever had access to the Pit)

- Backstage Tour with your personal KISS Concierge including;

- Your tour will take you to areas that only the band and limited members of the crew can visit!

- Start out by stepping foot on the holy ground that is the KISS stage

- Sit on Eric Singer’s drum stool at his drum kit

- Stand at Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer’s Microphones

- Hold Paul's legendary Cracked mirror guitar. Gene's classic Axe bass and Tommy's signature Epiphone guitar

- Visit KISS wardrobe where you can see the bands outfits up close and try on the REAL KISS boots

- Along the way we'll visit all areas of the KISS production and you'll meet many members of the crew that keeps the KISS machine going strong



- Autographed "End of the Road" Limited Edition Framed Lithograph, specific to your show. -Hand numbered, 1 of 15, and shipped directly to your home

- Lifetime Membership for the Official KISS ARMY Fan Club

- Exclusive Access to the KISS Army Captain’s Hospitality Lounge including;

- VIP Bar with wine, beer and the KISS "End of the Road" Signature Cocktail

- Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and a dessert bar

- Dedicated VIP entrance

- Commemorative KISS Meet & Greet laminate

- Access to crowd free merchandise shopping

- On Site VIP Host