KISS Classic Destroyer To Be Released On Limited Edition Red And Black Marbled Vinyl; Pre-Order Now

The Sound Of Vinyl will release a limited edition red and black marbled vinyl edition of KISS' classic 1976 album Destroyer on May 18th. The release is limited to 3,000 copies worldwide.

Tracklisting

"Detroit Rock City"

"King Of The Night Time World"

"God Of Thunder"

"Great Expectations"

"Flaming Youth"

"Sweet Pain"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

