KISS Classic "Detroit Rock City" Covered By SERSHEN & ZARITSKAYA; Music Video

Sershen & Zaritskaya - vocalist Daria Zaritskaya and guitarist Sergey Sershen, along with bassist Alex Shturmak and drummer Dmitry Kim - have released their cover of the KISS classic, "Detroit Rock City". Watch the video below:

Says Sershen & Zaritskaya: "Our project is about adding our personal touch and feel into music we love. It's all about bringing new energy and modern feel to our favourite old school classics and popular hits we all love so much. Basically it can be any song that resonates with us and with YOU. This is a fully independent total DIY project - from arrangements, recording, mixing&mastering all the way to filming and editing. All done at our home studio (Sershen Music Studio)."

Check out their covers of AC/DC's "Back In Black", Skid Row's "Youth Gone Wild", and Whitesnake's "Is This Love" below, and support Sershen & Zaritskaya on Patreon.