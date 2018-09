Finland's Steve'N'Seagulls have released a video for their folk and bluegrass version of the 1979 KISS hit, "I Was Made For Lovin' You". Produced and shot by Mikko Suuronen, Agalma Films, the clip can be seen below:

Watch the band cover ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin'", Van Halen's "Panama", and AC/DC's "Thunderstruck", below: