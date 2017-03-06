KISS Cola Coming Soon

Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide KISS soda pops, beginning with the KISS Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing KISS and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs. The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in 1-3 weeks. When you feel like you want to "rock and roll all nite and party every day" stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool KISS soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt.

