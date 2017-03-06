KISS Cola Coming Soon
March 6, 2017, an hour ago
Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide KISS soda pops, beginning with the KISS Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing KISS and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs. The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in 1-3 weeks. When you feel like you want to "rock and roll all nite and party every day" stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool KISS soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt.
April
21 - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino - Reno, NV
22 - Laughlin Event Center - Laughlin, NV
May
1 - Olympiski Stadion - Moscow, Russia
4 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland
6 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Spektrum Arena - Oslo, Norway
9 - Forum - Horsens, Denmark
10 - Scandinavium - Gothenburg, Sweden
12 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
13 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
15 - Pala Alpitour - Turin, Italy
16 - Unipol Arena - Bolodgna, Italy
18 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
20 - Brněnské Výstaviště - Brno, Czech Republic
21 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
23 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
24 - Ahoy - Rotterdam, Netherlands
27 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland
28 - Barclaycard Arena - Birmingham, UK
30 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK
31 - O2 Arena - London, UK