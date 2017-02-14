KISS Concert Document Reveals How Much Band Made For Single Show In 1977; Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast Streaming

Episode #216 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is streaming below.

“Lisa Martini returns this week and shares another one of her vintage KISS documents. This week we dig into and read page by page a 11 page document from 1977. This document is for a show in San Diego and breaks down all the associated costs of the show and details all the information gathered when the show was advanced. How much was KISS making for a single show in 1977, we let you know. The BIG shocker is how that compared to what KISS was making in 1982 on the Creatures Of The Night tour... WOW!”