KISS Concert In Costa Rica Definitively Canceled

Q Costa Rica News is reporting that Move Concerts announced Tuesday, October 13, that the KISS concert in Costa Rica, as part of their farewell world tour, was canceled.

KISS were to have initially taken the stage in Costa Rica’s national stadium in April 2020 and then pushed back to December 2020 due to the cancellation of massive events dictated by the Ministry of Health. But the cancellation of all massive events until 2021 forced the producer to cancel the show.

In a press release, Move Concerts explained that, “despite the diligences carried out to carry out the date, it was not possible to complete it successfully, due to the conditions that have been generated worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

