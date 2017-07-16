KISS Confirm Show In Aurora, IL For August 20th

KISS have announced they will be bringing their KISSWorld Tour to RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Illinois om August 20th. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Courtesy of Event Elevator, the clip below features lighting tech Sean "Motley" Hackett talking about his lighting design for KISS live 2017. The interview was conducted in Munich, Germany on the band's recent stop on their European tour.

Go to this location for the complete KISS tour itinerary.