KISS Costumes On Display At Graceland, The Home Of ELVIS PRESLEY

The year-long 40th anniversary commemoration of the life and legacy of Elvis Presley continues in Memphis with additional artifacts being added to the recently opened Icons: The Influence Of Elvis Presley exhibit located at the new Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex at Graceland.

Curated by the Graceland Archives team, the acclaimed Icons: The Influence Of Elvis Presley Exhibit, wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation of over 30 music artists and entertainers influenced by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The groundbreaking exhibit celebrates Elvis Presley’s status as a music pioneer who paved the way for many of today’s musicians and celebrities by featuring original wardrobe, instruments and artifacts from Bruce Springsteen, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, James Brown, Billy Joel and many more.

Joining the impressive lineup of artists and items included in the exhibit are costumes from one of rock’s most influential bands, KISS. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers have released 44 albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and are known for their signature stage costumes and now proudly take their place in an exhibition dedicated to Elvis’ influence on other pop culture icons.

Upon the announcement of KISS’ costumes to be displayed in Graceland’s exhibit, KISS co-founder Gene Simmons stated, “Elvis is King. Period.” KISS co-founder Paul Stanley added, “No one name says more than his… ELVIS. It roars while others whisper.”

Another recent addition to Icons: The Influence Of Elvis Presley Exhibit includes an Elvis-style jumpsuit worn by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during a 2016 Rock The Troops TV special. Opened on March 2nd, 2017, “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” at Graceland enables music fans, pop culture enthusiasts and Memphis visitors to follow the path that Elvis took, surround themselves with the things that he loved, and experience the sights and sounds of the city that inspired him. Guests to the 220,000 square foot facility will fully immerse themselves in his life and career like never before - his roots, his influences and his artistry. While the acclaimed Graceland Mansion tour will continue to present the personal and family side of Elvis’ life, - including Elvis’ racquetball court now fully restored so that it once again looks exactly as it did when Elvis was last in the Racquetball Building - “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” will tell the rest of the story, exploring the beginning of the incredible music and pop culture explosion that all started here in Memphis, with the greatest entertainer of all time.

The recent expansion significantly broadens the narrative of the stories told within the Graceland campus and increases the exhibition space, allowing curators the ability to showcase more artifacts from the Graceland Archives. Visitors now have a total of 15 attractions and exhibits to explore during a visit to Graceland.

