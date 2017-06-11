KISS - Create Your Own Mobile Phone Case Design Via Live Case Artworks

KISS has teamed up with Google for a line of Live Case Artworks mobile phone case custom designs. Go to this location to choose from 12 different graphics and create your own design.

KnuckleBonz are in production on two new KISS sets, with pre-order options now available.

KISS Alive! Rock Iconz Set: These KISS Alive!-era statues are currently in production. These exclusive KISS statues are hand-painted and numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. Pre-order to reserve your set. Expected in early fall 2017.

KISS Hotter Than Hell Rock Iconz Set: These KISS Hotter Than Hell-era statues are currently in production. These exclusive KISS statues are hand-painted and numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. Pre-order to reserve your set. Expected in early fall 2017.

Only 3,000 of each, sold as a set or individually. Each statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. If you are reserving a set, you can save 10% by using the coupon code upon checkout: kiss517set