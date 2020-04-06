KISS, DEF LEPPARD Jigsaw Puzzles To Be Released This Week

KISS and Def Leppard will get the Rocksaws jigsaw puzzle treatment this month.

Zee Productions will release two classic Def Leppard album covers, Hysteria and Pyromania, and four classic KISS album covers, Rock And Roll Over, Destroyer, Love Gun and Dynasty - as a 500 piece jigsaws, via Zee Productions imprint Rock Saws.

The iconic arts of some of rock's most influential and highly regarded albums is presented in puzzle form for the first time ever. All puzzles come in a vinyl box set sized box, perfect to fit alongside a vinyl record collection.

The puzzles will be available on April 8, along with previously announced puzzles featuring Status Quo, Scorpions, and Alice Cooper.

Order here.