KISS Deluxe Ultra-Premium Trading Card Set To Arrive In October

Dynamite Entertainment is bringing a Deluxe-Premiere trading card set to specialty retailers this fall, featuring a select group of KISS’s fan-favorite photos and artists portraying the world-renown rock band in all their glory, plus Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley signed cards.

“KISS trading cards are some of the most collectible memorabilia out there, they’ve been around since the early days of the band,” said KISS co-founder Gene Simmons. “These new cards add to the tradition and the lore of KISS and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on them.”

In 1978, Donruss released the first set of KISS trading cards and Dynamite Entertainment continues the tradition 40 years later with the KISS Deluxe Ultra-Premium Trading Card Set from America’s #1 Gold Record Award-winning group of all time.





“KISS continues to be one of the greatest bands of the century, their logo, makeup and songs are instantly recognizable and after 40 years, fans are collecting their memorabilia more than ever,” said Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment. “We’ve been publishing KISS comics, but the fans wanted more so now we give you the hottest trading card set on shelves this fall!”

Dynamite’s KISS Deluxe Ultra-Premium Trading Card Set includes an 18-card base set, plus Dynamite chase cards that include: 6 autographed cards, 3 B&W art cards, 9-card puzzle cards, 2-box-topper special cards, and hand-drawn original art signed sketch cards. Every autographed card featuring a color ink or ultra-rare, gold ink signature!

Every individual foil pack includes 2 Base Cards, 2 Sketch Cards, 1 B&W Art Card, 1 Puzzle Card, and 1 Autographed Card. Additionally, every specially designed, 4-color box includes 12 foil packs.

The KISS Deluxe Ultra-Premium Trading Card Set will be solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ August 2018 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in October.