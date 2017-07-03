KISS - Destroyer Retro Figures Shipping This Week From KISS Museum

The next series in the long line of KISS figures from Figures Toy Company will be shipping this week from KISS Museum. Order yours now at this location.

Based on the artwork from the famous Destroyer album cover, these figures feature the intricate details that Figures Toy Company is known for. Each is dressed in their trademark Destroyer era costume, and each figure has an all new head sculpts crafted by Danny "The Farrow" Anniello. Gene, Paul, Peter, and Ace are going to look like they're leaping off the Destroyer album and into your hands.