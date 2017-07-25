KISS Donate Custom Signed Guitar To Support Children's Hospital In The Wake Of Manchester Arena Attack

According to the Manchester Evening News, KISS have donated a custom guitar to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for those injured in the Arena bomb.

The bombing forced the band to cancel its Manchester Arena gig scheduled for May 30th after the outrage as the venue remained a devastated crime scene.

The attack left 22 dead and dozens of others, many of them children, seriously injured.

Fromtman Paul Stanley was determined to do something for the city and donated his unused Ibanez PS120 guitar, which he had planned to play at the concert, to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where many of the injured were treated. The hospital will now auction the guitar, decorated in the flag of St George, plus VIP tickets for a Kiss gig anywhere in the world, to raise funds for its paediatric intensive care unit.

Paul told the M.E.N: “We were devastated by the heinous attack in Manchester Arena and had to do something to support the city. Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital’s incredible work with children was never more evident than after this horrific event. We are humbled to be able to give something to support them in their ongoing efforts. Knowing that the money raised will go towards purchasing life-support ventilators, our prayers and wishes will continue to help both those affected directly by the attack, and beyond. This night will give everyone an opportunity to do their part in raising as much money as possible for an incredibly worthy cause.”

Aside from the guitar, the auction winner will get to meet the band backstage at any of their concerts anywhere in the world. Go to this location for auction details.

Following the tragic events in Manchester and the temporary closure of the Manchester Arena, KISS’ scheduled concert on May 30th was been cancelled. The band issued the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester. We sadly will not be able to play Manchester Arena on the 30th May. We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time. We are with you and you are in our prayers.” - Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer