KISS Drummer ERIC SINGER Accepts Honorary Corporal Position With Wharton Police Department; Photos

KISS drummer, and friend to Law Enforcement, Eric Singer, has accepted an Honorary Corporal position with the Wharton Police Department.

Before the start of KISS' End Of The Road concert in Houston, Texas, Chief Terry David Lynch swore in Singer, who accepted the lifetime position, a formal letter from the Chief, and a custom shadow box bearing the department’s insignia for presentation purposes.

The letter from the Chief to Singer read in part, “On behalf of Chief Terry David Lynch, and the men and women of the Wharton Police Department, we appoint you to the rank of Honorary Corporal with our department, in grateful acknowledgement of the honor and respect you show all of America’s dedicated law enforcement heroes and their families.

"The Corporal badge presented to you today has been selflessly worn by many within our department and today, it begins a new chapter with you. We ask that you display it proudly as it represents our commitment to protect those who call on us in times of danger, and in remembrance of the nearly 24,000 officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice since 1791.

"As a profession, we are grateful, and as a Department, we are humbled to have Eric Singer as a member of our family in blue.

“Heroes get remembered, but Legends never die.”

