KISS Drummer ERIC SINGER On Playing The Hits Versus Deeper Album Cuts Live - "It's A 'You Can't Win' Situation"

On a special episode of Talking Metal, hosts Mark Strigl and Ian McCurdy interview KISS drummer Eric Singer. They cover Singer's career, talk about KISS and the new Ronnie Montrose album 10x10. Check out the podcast below.

Listen to "TM 718 Eric Singer" on Spreaker.

KISS have been confirmed to play the Oeiras Municipal Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday, July 10th. Megadeth are on the bill as special guests. Tickets are on sale now at this location.