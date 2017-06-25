KISS Drummer ERIC SINGER's New Custom Kit Unveiled (Video)

Courtesy of Sweetwater Sound live at GearFest 2017, drum legend Nick D'Virgilio (Spock's Beard, Genesis) gets the story behind KISS drummer Eric Singer's brand-new Pearl drum kit from drum tech Paul Bassett:

The KISS Fan Expo 2017 took place in Indianapolis, IN on April 15th at Wyndham Indianapolis West. Drummer Eric Singer was their headlining special guest. Video of his Q&A session is available below.

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo is run by the fans, for the fans.

