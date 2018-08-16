KISS Drummer ERIC SINGER To Join Author DAVID FRANGIONI At Book Release Event To Celebrate Release of Crash: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits

Take a step behind the curtain on Tuesday, August 21st at Mr Musichead on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Join author David Frangioni, KISS drummer Eric Singer, and other legendary drummers for a night of conversation.

To start the night, David Frangioni, Eric Singer, and other special guests will have a sit down and chat with guests about music, life, and their fascinating (inspirational?) careers. During this sit down, attendees will have the opportunity to ask any questions, and by the end of the evening will have learned all about the ins and outs of the music industry.

Mr. Musichead Gallery will feature photography from David Frangioni’s latest book Crash: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits, and after the sit down, attendees will have the chance to purchase a copy of the book signed by David Frangioni, Eric Singer, and all of the special guests.

Who: Noted author David Frangioni and Eric Singer of KISS.

What: A gathering of drum aficionados / book release event to celebrate Crash: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits From Appice To Peart To Van Halen, as well as the author’s previous work - Clint Eastwood: Icon.

When: August 21st from 6 - 10 PM.

Where: Mr Musichead - 7420 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

Why: Come discuss Crash and Clint Eastwood: Icon with the mastermind behind them. Beginning with a sit down and chat with Eric Singer, David Frangioni, and other prominent names from the industry, the evening will wrap up with a book signing.

For more on the book, head here.