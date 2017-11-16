KISS Dust Off "Tomorrow and Tonight", "Is That You?" And "I" At KISS Kruise VII; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Second Show Posted

KISS Kruise VII sailed out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire second show on the kruise is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Tomorrow and Tonight" (live premiere)

"Sweet Pain" (first time live electric and first time since 1995)

"Shout It Out Loud"

"I Love It Loud"

"Flaming Youth"

"Hot and Cold" (live premiere)

"Say Yeah"

"War Machine"

"Is That You?" (first time since 1980)

"Cold Gin"

"Lick It Up"

"Black Diamond"

"Detroit Rock City"

Encore:

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

"I" (first time live electric since 1982 and first time live since 1995)

Fan-filmed video of the band's acoustic unmasked performance on November 5th can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Comin' Home"

"Plaster Caster"

"Do You Love Me"

"Christine Sixteen"

"Hotter Than Hell"

"Hard Luck Woman"

"Shock Me"

"A World Without Heroes"

"Got to Choose"

"Hide Your Heart"

"Goin' Blind"

"Beth"

"Love Her All I Can"

"Every Time I Look at You"

"See You Tonite"

"Nothin' to Lose"

"Calling Dr. Love"