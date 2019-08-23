KISS: End Of The Road Pit Stop #3 - "Cuz I Love It LOUD"; Video

KISS have released the third episode of their End Of The Road Pit Stop series, stating, "We're taking you behind the scenes with exclusive crew interviews, backstage footage, and never seen before moments from our final tour ever."

Two previous episodes can be seen below:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

KISS performs tonight, Friday, August 23, at Darien Lake Amphitheatre in Darien Center, NY. Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.