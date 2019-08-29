KISS: End Of The Road Pit Stop #4 - "What Does KISS Mean To You?"; Video

August 29, 2019, 8 minutes ago



KISS have released the fourth episode of their End Of The Road Pit Stop series, stating, "We're taking you behind the scenes with exclusive crew interviews, backstage footage, and never seen before moments from our final tour ever."

Three previous episodes can be seen below:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

KISS perform tonight, Thursday, August 29, at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.



