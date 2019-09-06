KISS: End Of The Road Pit Stop #5 - "The First Step Of The Cure Is A KISS"; Video

KISS have released the fifth episode of their End Of The Road Pit Stop series, entitled "The First Step Of The Cure Is A KISS". Check it out below:

KISS performs next on Saturday, September 7, at Centurylink Center in Bossier City, LA. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

Previous End Of The Road Pit Stop episodes can be seen below:

