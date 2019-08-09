KISS: End Of The Road Pit Stop - Warming Up With GENE SIMMONS & TOMMY THAYER; Video

KISS recently launched their End Of The Road Pit Stop series, stating, "We're taking you behind the scenes with exclusive crew interviews, backstage footage, and never seen before moments from our final tour ever."

Episode #2 is now available. Watch below:

Watch Episode #1 below:

KISS performs next on Saturday, August 10, at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC. Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.