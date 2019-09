KISS - End Of The Road Tour Lands In "Denver Rock City"; Pro-Shot Video

KISS brought their End Of The Road tour to the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO last night (September 12). The band have released some professionally-filmed video footage from the concert. Watch below:

KISS performs next on Saturday, September 14, at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

