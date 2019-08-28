KISS' End Of The Road World Tour Lands In Syracuse, NY; Pro-Shot Videos Released

KISS brought their End Of The Road World Tour to St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY last night (Tuesday, August 27). The band have released some professionally filmed video from the show, which can be found below.

KISS' setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years"

"Cold Gin"

"God Of Thunder"

"Psycho Circus"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Crazy Crazy Nights"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

KISS perform next on Thursday, August 29, at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.