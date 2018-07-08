KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Barcelona Rock Fest 2018 Headline Show Posted

On July 7th, KISS headlined the Barcelona Rock Fest in Barcelona, Spain this July. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"I Love It Loud"

"Firehouse"

"Shock Me" (Tommy Thayer on vocals)

- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)

"Love Gun"

"Lick It Up"

- bass solo -

"God of Thunder"

"Flaming Youth"

"Say Yeah"

"War Machine"

"Psycho Circus"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

Encore:

"Cold Gin"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Black Diamond" (Eric Singer on vocals)