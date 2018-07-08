KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Barcelona Rock Fest 2018 Headline Show Posted

July 8, 2018, 20 minutes ago

news kiss hard rock

KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Barcelona Rock Fest 2018 Headline Show Posted

On July 7th, KISS headlined the Barcelona Rock Fest in Barcelona, Spain this July. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"I Was Made for Lovin' You"
"I Love It Loud"
"Firehouse"
"Shock Me" (Tommy Thayer on vocals)
- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)
"Love Gun"
"Lick It Up"
- bass solo -
"God of Thunder"
"Flaming Youth"
"Say Yeah"
"War Machine"
"Psycho Circus"
"Rock and Roll All Nite"

Encore:
"Cold Gin"
"Detroit Rock City"
"Black Diamond" (Eric Singer on vocals)



Featured Audio

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Bread And Circuses” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Bread And Circuses” (Amped/Alliance)

Featured Video

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

INFRARED Premiere "All In Favour"

Latest Reviews