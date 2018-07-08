KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Barcelona Rock Fest 2018 Headline Show Posted
July 8, 2018, 20 minutes ago
On July 7th, KISS headlined the Barcelona Rock Fest in Barcelona, Spain this July. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Deuce"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"I Was Made for Lovin' You"
"I Love It Loud"
"Firehouse"
"Shock Me" (Tommy Thayer on vocals)
- guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)
"Love Gun"
"Lick It Up"
- bass solo -
"God of Thunder"
"Flaming Youth"
"Say Yeah"
"War Machine"
"Psycho Circus"
"Rock and Roll All Nite"
Encore:
"Cold Gin"
"Detroit Rock City"
"Black Diamond" (Eric Singer on vocals)