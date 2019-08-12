KISS - Fan-Filmed Video From Charlotte, NC Show Posted

August 12, 2019, an hour ago

news kiss hard rock

KISS brought their End Of The Road farewell tour to PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, August 10th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

KISS recently launched their End Of The Road Pit Stop series, stating, "We're taking you behind the scenes with exclusive crew interviews, backstage footage, and never seen before moments from our final tour ever."

Episode #1

Episode #2

Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.



