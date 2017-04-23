KISS - Fan-Filmed Video Of "Comin' Home" From Acoustic Set At Grand Sierra Resort In Reno Posted

April 23, 2017, 44 minutes ago

news kiss hard rock

KISS performed at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV on April 21st. The clip below features the band's entrance and the first song of their acoustic set, "Comin' Home". Watch for video of the full stage show, coming soon.

 

KISS have announced a date at Casino Rama in Orillia, Ontario (north of Toronto) on August 18th. Tickets are on sale now.

Find the complete KISS concert schedule at this location.

