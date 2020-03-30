KISS Fan Posts Five Minute Video Tour Of Personal Museum Kollection

Swiss KISS fan(atic) and YouTube user Alain Fahrni has posted a five minute tour through his personal KISS museum, which can be viewed below. Fahrni started clollecting in 1977 and has amassed 13,000 items since then.

KISS have announced the the final three shows of the spring leg of their End Of The Road tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. Tulsa, OK will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome.

Tickets will be honoured on the new date. The fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.