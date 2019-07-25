KISS - Fantasm Media Releases Official Poster Book #2

With an epic 45-year career that changed music and entertainment forever, KISS will be hanging up their touring boots at the conclusion of the current multi-year End Of The Road tour. To celebrate their legacy, Texas-based publisher Fantasm Media has teamed up with the rock icons again to release The Official KISS Poster Book #2.

For die-hard KISS fans, collectors and completists, the second issue brings the current bombastic stage show to life and celebrates their amazing past. This issue is packed with six giant pull-out posters featuring the current band members onstage doing what they do best, as well as classic era shots. It's also loaded with articles, interviews, and photos covering both the current and classic incarnations of the band.

"We're absolutely thrilled to continue working with KISS," says Publisher/Editor-in-Chief Brian Steward. "As a lifelong KISS fan and collector, I approach creating The Official KISS Poster Book from the perspective of, 'What would I want to see as a fan?' That's what's most important." And one thing KISS fans definitely do is collect. To meet that collector need, Fantasm Media is offering six alternate covers, each featuring different images not only on the front but also the back.

As with issue #1, this issue of The Official KISS Poster Book features exclusive interviews and a completely new collectible KISS card set. Fans also get an extensive End Of The Road photo gallery. Featured interviews include director Adam Rifkin on the 20th anniversary of the KISS film, Detroit Rock City; Jim Neff on how he helped orchestrate the historic 1975 appearance of KISS in Cadillac, Michigan; and David Pea on designing Sammy the Serpent and Gene's current Demon costume.

The Official KISS Poster Book #2 and The Official KISS Poster Book #1 and the two issues of The Official KISS Magazine are available exclusively at Fantasm-Media.com. The next issue of The Official KISS Poster Book will be released later this year and will be accompanied by yet another original KISS card set.