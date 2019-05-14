KISS – First Leg Of The End Of The Road Tour Earns $50 Million

After 43 shows throughout the U.S. and Canada, KISS wrapped the first leg of the End Of The Road World Tour on April 13th in Birmingham, AL. The final seven reports of the farewell run impact the Hot Tours recap dated May 18th, 2019, with combined grosses of $10 million, according to figures reported to Billboard.

In total, the band’s North American leg grossed $58.7 million and sold 518,395 tickets. They have been remarkably consistent since launching on January 31st at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. All but five dates have grossed at least $1 million and all but seven sold at least 10,000 tickets. The tour’s biggest showing was at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 27th, where they grossed $1.947 million and sold 13,359 tickets. The same venue still holds the record for the band’s highest-grossing engagement ever, when they earned $3.3 million over four shows from July 25th-28th, 1996 during the Alive/Worldwide Tour (this was the band’s first tour since 1979’s Dynasty Tour with original members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley).

Their 2019 grosses lift KISS’ career total past the $300 million mark. Their entire headline touring ($297.4 million) plus co-headline runs with Aerosmith, Motley Crue and Def Leppard total to $333.2 million and 6.3 million tickets sold.