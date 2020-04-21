KISS - Former Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Discusses Revenge Album, Shares Snippet Of "Paralyzed" (Rap Version)

In the new episode of Behind The Vinyl, former KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick, discusses the band's 1992 album, Revenge.

During the episode, Bruce shares a short snippet of a version of the song "Paralyzed", including a rap. He talks about all songs on the album, strippers on stage, working with producer Bob Ezrin, meeting Vinnie Vincent over at Gene's house, and more.

Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and acast.

The segment where Bruce shares the "rap version" of "Paralyzed" is at the 1:32:24 mark.