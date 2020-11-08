KISS - Former Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Looks Back On Hot In The Shade Tour In New Video

"November 9th, 1990 was the last date of the Hot In The Shade Tour for KISS," says guitarist Bruce Kulick. "It was sadly (drummer) Eric Carr's last live show with the band. Here's an in-depth recap of the long tour, which featured a fantastic set list, with an over the top KISS show featuring lasers, and 'Leon the Sphinx'. Looking back, it is something I'm very proud of."

Hot In The Shade is the 15th studio album by KISS. Released in October 1989, it was certified Gold just two months later in December 1989 by the RIAA. Its most successful single, "Forever", reached #8 on the Billboard charts.