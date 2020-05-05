KISS - Former Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Reminisces About Hot In The Shade Tour In New Video

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick shares some of his memories and memorabilia from the Hot In The Shade Tour on the 30th anniversary of the tour kickoff in Lubbock, Texas on May 4th 1990.

The Hot In The Shade Tour was the last tour with drummer Eric Carr, who died of cancer on November 24, 1991.

Hot In The Shade is the 15th studio album by KISS. Released in October 1989, it was certified Gold just two months later in December 1989 by the RIAA. Its most successful single, "Forever", reached #8 on the Billboard charts.