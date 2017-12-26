KISS – Former TED NUGENT Singer Derek St. Holmes Guests On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

Episode #260 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast can be found below.

“This week we are joined by Derek St. Holmes! Watch Mark Brandvold get all fanboy again! Derek talks about performing on the KISS Kruises. How he first auditioned for Ted Nugent. What it is like playing with Ted. What it was like opening for KISS during the 70s and 80s. What he remembers about Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. Why ego became a problem for Ted Nugent but not for Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. So many amazing stories!”

Since launching in 2013 Three Sides of the Coin has been viewed or listened to nearly 3,000,000 times. Three Sides of the Coin has been joined by special guests including former KISS lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, Eddie Trunk, WWE Superstar and lead singer of Fozzy Chris Jericho, Angel lead guitarist Punky Meadows, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, Vinnie Vincent Invasion and Slaughter lead singer Mark Slaughter, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, comedian Craig Gass, KISS’ former business manager Chris Lendt, the Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack, Frank Munoz associate producer for Ace Frehley's Anomaly album, award winning songwriter Adam Mitchell, Ed Kanon (Peter Criss' drum tech), Kevin Valentine (drummer on KISS' Psycho Circus album). Three Sides of the Coin was picked (October 2013) as a 'What's Hot' podcast by Apple's iTunes.