KISS - Friars Club Announce 2018 Celebrity Roast In Honour Of GENE SIMMONS

The comic roast is a tradition that originated and was perfected at the Friars Club. Now they modernize that tradition by roasting KISS’ Gene Simmons with Friar George Lopez serving as Roastmaster on March 2nd, 2018.

The event is scheduled for for March 2nd at 11 AM at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, NY. To inquire about tickets and table pricing, contact Anthony Trombetta at (212)-751-7271, or email anthony.trombetta@friarsclub.com.

Gene Simmons has announced he will be returning to Australia with his solo band to treat the Australian KISS Army to a special run of concerts in February 2018. Gene’s tour dates will kick off in Adelaide on February 1st at the Entertainment Centre Theatre, followed by Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on February 2nd, Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on February 3rd, and winding up in Brisbane at Tivoli Centre on February 6th.

Having sold more than 100 million albums worldwide with the iconic shock-rockers KISS, Gene Simmons has written and performed some of the most well known anthems in the history of music. His tongue wagging onstage antics and distinguishable makeup often overshadow his grossly underrated musicianship, but it is assured that the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee deserves all the accolades he has received throughout his illustrious career.

Tickets for Gene Simmons and his band’s national tour will be on sale Wednesday, October 25th at midday. For ticketing information, please head to herewww.ticketek.com.au for Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney shows, and herewww.ticketmaster.com.au for the Brisbane show.

Gene Simmons can’t wait to return to Australia, saying, “Doing these smaller concert halls, which hold a thousand to three thousand people, means they get filled up by real diehard fans. They don’t want to hear the same-old, same-old. They want to hear nuggets, as they say. It’s a hoot for me because I’ve never really had a chance to do this stuff live. It’s been a lot of fun.”

With an ever-changing set list from night to night, die-hard fans are in for an absolute treat of unexpected Gene Simmons and KISS gems, the classic hit songs we all know and love and possibly even an influential cover or two for good measure. Focusing heavily on the music and stripping away the stage show for a rare performance, fans have the opportunity to gain a new appreciation for Gene’s songwriting, personality and outstanding performance characteristics whilst hearing songs that have only ever been heard on record.

Encompassing a blazing line-up of outstanding musicians, the Gene Simmons band features Ryan Cook (guitar/vocals), Jeremy Asbrock (guitar/vocals), and Phil Shouse (guitar/vocals), from Nashville’s “The Rock N Roll Residency” and ex-Mötley Crüe vocalist John Corabi’s solo band. Adding to the mayhem on drums is Brent Fitz who rounds out the monster band with his experience in such world renowned rock acts as Slash, Alice Cooper, Vince Neil and Union (featuring Gene’s ex band-mate Bruce Kulick).

To commemorate the tour, Gene will release The Vault, a deeply personal soundtrack to his life, condensed into a 50-year time capsule (1966 – 2016). The Vault includes 150 recordings featuring notable rock n roll artists and of course, his bandmates from KISS.

An obsessive music fan and collector himself, Gene has packed The Vault with exclusive mementos created specifically for the capsule - a new Gene action figure, an ‘In Gene We Trust’ oversized commemorative coin, a deluxe book featuring over 50,000 words and 160 pages of unseen photos from his personal collection, and a track by track commentary on every song. He has also hand-picked a personal gift from his own archives. The best part for fans, is that every The Vault purchased comes with a double pass to Gene’s concert in their nearest capital city - and he will hand-deliver The Vault personally on this Australian tour.

Fans can purchase The Vault here.