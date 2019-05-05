KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Calls Off "Love Gun" Zip-line Stunt During Mexico City Show Due To Technical Problems

On May 3rd, KISS performed at the Domination México festival in Iztacalco, Mexico City at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack. Frontman Paul Stanley was forced to abandon his traditional zip-line stunt during "Love Gun", which flies him over the audience to the middle of the venue where he performs the song, due to a technical problem. Check out the video below.

Check out an official clip of Paul Stanley fliying across the venue during "Love Gun" when things go according to plan.