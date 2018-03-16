KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Explains "The End Of The Road" Trademark Application - "Everything Does End, In One Form Or Another"

On February 9th, KISS filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “The End Of The Road” for the purposes of “live performances by a musical band.” Naturally, this resulted in many fans assuming that KISS are about to embark on a final farewell tour. What are the details on why this trademark was filed?

In a new interview with Michael Cavacini, singer/guitarist Paul Stanley explains the details on why this trademark was filed.

"t’s not the first trademark that’s been filed," says Paul. "I thought it was a terrific name, and I was surprised nobody had used it before. I wanted to make sure that when we used it, and there will be a time that we do, I imagine - I wanted to be sure that we own it and it’s ours. When we wanted to go out and do the “Hottest Show On Earth” tour, Ringling Bros. came to us and said, 'You can’t do that.' It set off a light and bell for me. We’ve always had slogans or sayings that are synonymous with us, and this was another. Everything does end, in one form or another. When it’s my time, I want to go out in style, and I want to go out guns blazing. So, when I came up with this idea, I thought let’s make sure we tie this up."

