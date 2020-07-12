KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Guests On Live From Nerdville With JOE BONAMASSA, Looks Back On Making Of WICKED LESTER Album (Video)

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently guested on Episode 7 of Live From Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa. In the clip below they talk music, succeeding as a musician, the making of the Wicked Lester album, the KISS breakthrough, working with Gene Simmons, and more.

Stanley recently posted the new video below, featuring he and his side-band, Soul Station, performing a cover of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles' 1965 hit, "Ooo Baby Baby".

Says Paul: "These are challenging times. Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more. I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use. While it’s hard to connect physically, some of Soul Station decided to reach out make a virtual and emotional connection on a great Motown and Smokey Robinson classic, 'Ooo Baby Baby'. Hope you enjoy!"