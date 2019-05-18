KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY - "I Think We've Created A Relationship With Our Audience That Is Second To None"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently guested on the Triple M Adelaide radio station to discuss the band's End Of The Road farewell tour.

Stanley: "All we ever wanted to be was the band we never saw, so that was the premise that started things 45 years ago. But in the meantime, I think we've created a relationship with our audience that is second to none."´Here's a chance for us all to celebrate together what we've created and really to run a victory lap and re-enforce what we've done, and our evening with an audience this time around is really filled with incredible memories. And for our longtime fans, it's great for them to see a show and a stage production that really ups what we've done to a completely different level."

According to Alternative Nation, SiriusXM host and "metal maestro", Eddie Trunk, recently shared a story on how a fan of KISS got a refund from Ticketmaster after he alleged that Paul Stanley was “not performing fully live.” Alternative Nation transcribed Trunk’s comments.

Trunk: "This is from Arch Hall, he writes: Maestro, curious to find out how many ticket buyers have requested a refund due to terrible performances. Back in the day I would recall many times venues refunding money for various reasons. With bands like KISS for example, Paul Stanley’s atrocious vocal performances would seriously upset me if I paid a substantial amount for a ticket and sit through some of the things I’ve seen uploaded to YouTube. It will be interesting to see if you could have a promotions person who dealt with customer complains in this area. To see if there are any that have actually requested their money back, it would be astounding if thousands would do it and the word got back to ticket suppliers and what was going on. I would pay good money to see that and his reaction.

"He calls me maestro, never been called maestro before Arch, thank you. Well Arch, look, as far as what’s going on, you’ve singled out KISS here but as far as what’s going on there it’s well documented and it’s all over YouTube. Constant examples and proof that Paul is singing to a track. He has a track assisting him in his live performance. All you gotta do is Google that, YouTube that and there’s a million – eventually they pull these videos down because they’re so incriminating but it’s been proven a thousand times online. So, he’s not gonna sound all that bad on this tour because he’s using a track!

"I know somebody in Boston, who I know very well who when he found out KISS was using a track and other bands were using fake tracks to supplement their live performance he request a refund and got it! I know a guy who spent a grand on four KISS tickets, in Boston, had never seen the band before, saw this stuff on YouTube that he wasn’t gonna get a full live performance, went to Ticketmaster and said “I paid for live, this not fully live, I want a refund”. Twenty four hours later Ticketmaster issued the refund, that is interesting. This person sent me an E-mail about it, this is a guy who is also in the business so this is not just a fan who is just trying to stir the pot."