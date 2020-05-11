KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY On Coronavirus Pandemic - "This Is Nothing Like H1N1"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who has been very vocal in his views on the Coronavirus pandemic, took to Twitter once again to respond to claims from some followers that the Coronavirus is less serious than the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. As always, he came armed with information.

Just Sayin’...



H1N1 killed 12,469 Americans from April 2009-April 2010, A FULL TWELVE MONTHS.



COVID-19 has killed OVER SIX TIMES AS MANY AMERICANS — 79,696 of them — IN 1/4 OF THE TIME, February-May 2020.



Sadly, we have a long way to go. No... This is nothing like H1N1. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 10, 2020

Stanley recently reminded people of the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic, including a link to an article penned by a medical worker who has had first-hand experience dealing with the virus.