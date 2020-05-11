KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY On Coronavirus Pandemic - "This Is Nothing Like H1N1"

May 11, 2020, 10 minutes ago

news kiss paul stanley hard rock

KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY On Coronavirus Pandemic - "This Is Nothing Like H1N1"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who has been very vocal in his views on the Coronavirus pandemic, took to Twitter once again to respond to claims from some followers that the Coronavirus is less serious than the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. As always, he came armed with information.

Stanley recently reminded people of the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic, including a link to an article penned by a medical worker who has had first-hand experience dealing with the virus.

 
 


Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews