KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY On End Of The Road Tour - "There's Nothing Bitter About It; It's All Sweet"

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently spoke to the Detroit Free Press about the band's current End Of The Road tour. He also talks about the band's attachment to Detroit. An excerpt is available below.

Q: What are the emotions that are going into it for you, as you look out at these crowds for a final time?

Stanley: "There’s a huge sense of gratitude to the audience, and really taking in the enormity of what we’ve done and what we’ve accomplished. To be able to share that consciously — knowing that this is the last night in this venue — is something really deep and poignant. There’s nothing bittersweet about it because there’s nothing bitter about it. It’s all sweet. I’m not one who pines for the past. I don’t yearn for yesterday. I’m incredibly thankful for what I have, and I want to celebrate the past rather than immerse myself in it."

Q: There are a lot of farewell tours and retirements afoot, involving a lot of big names. How does that register with you as a rock 'n' roll fan, as a guy who grew up in that era of so much great, important, culture-moving stuff?

Stanley: "It actually makes logical sense. It’s not a coincidence. Because many of these acts, artists and entertainers are from the same general time frame or generation. So it makes perfect sense. There are some who are drawing a purely nostalgic audience of older people. I’m incredibly gratified to see that our audience spans three generations. I always like to know, during a show, how many people are seeing us for the first time. That’s important. There is a legend, if you will, of this band Kiss, and there are still people coming for the first time, to see if it’s worthy of that legend. And by end of the show, if not sooner, it’s really clear to everybody that most don’t want to see this end."

