KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY On Former Band Members Joining End Of The Road Tour - "It Would Be Crazy For Us To Be So Short-Sighted To Not Want To Involve Other Members In The Band"

KISS recently stopped in at the Build Series studios for a 30 minute Q&A session with Madison Vain about their upcoming End Of The Road tour. During the conversation, frontman Paul Stanley addressed the possibility of previous members joining or appearing on the tour, with many long time fans wanting to see original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss back on the KISS stage.

Stanley: "This is a celebration of everything KISS. This is a celebration of the history of the band, not any individual lineup, but at the same time it would be crazy for us to be so short-sighted to not want to involve other members in the band. Hopefully, there will be appearances by other people who've been in this band. If they weren't there, it's not because we don't want them there. This really is an all-inclusive celebration."

Tour dates:

January

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

February

1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

13 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Aren

15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

19 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

27 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

March

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

2 - Chicago, IL - United Center

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

22 - Long Island, NY - NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

April

2 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

3 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

6 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC

May

27 - Leipziger Messe - Leipzig, Germany

29 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

31 - Konigsplatz - Munich, Germany

June

4 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany

5 - Expo-Plaza - Hannover, Germany

7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Norje, Sweden

11 - Ice Arena - St. Petersburg, Russia

13 - Dinamon Stadium - Moscow, Russia

16 - NSA Stadium - Kiev, Ukraine

18 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

25 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway

28 - Trondheim Rocks - Trondheim, Norway

July

2 - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro - Milan, Italy

4 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

6 - Rennbahn - Iffezheim, Germany

9 - Birmingham Arena - Birmingham, England

11 - O2 Arena - London, England

12 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

14 - Newcastle Arena - Newcastle, England

16 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

On Halloween, former KISS guitarists Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick were back on stage with the band aboard KISS Kruise VIII, which sails through November 5th. Official video of the six-piece ensemble performing "Rock And Roll All Nite" can be seen below:

Fan-filmed footage of the expanded lineup's acoustic set including "2000 Man", Ace's "New York Groove", "Nothing' To Lose" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" previously surfaced and is still available:

