KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY Posts Another Warning About Coronavirus - "No People, This Is NOT The Flu..."

March 22, 2020, an hour ago

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has taken to Twitter once again to remind people of the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic, this time including a link to an article penned by a medical worker who has had first-hand experience dealing with the virus.

KISS have announced the the final three shows of the spring leg of their End Of The Road tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. Tulsa, OK will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome.

Tickets will be honoured on the new date. The fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.



